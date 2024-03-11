Sandra Hüller opted for "wearable art" at the Academy Awards.

The 'Anatomy of a Fall' star - who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role - had told her stylist Jordan Johnson Chung she wanted to play with fashion during awards season, and on Sunday (10.03.24), she arrived at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in a custom Schiaparelli stretched black velvet gown with off-the-shoulder neckline and padlock-stamped bustier.

Her stylist told Vogue.com: “You know Schiaparelli pieces–they are wearable art!”

Designer Daniel Roseberry also created a second "modern Old Hollywood" gown for the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Jordan said: “She looks like an old-school movie star. There’s something so beautiful about that.

“We really just wanted her to shine."

The stylist, who previously worked with Michelle Yeoh on her 'everything Everywhere All at Once' campaign, admitted working with Sandra had given her job a "fresh and fun" new take.

She said: “It’s been so fresh and fun to look at a piece through Sandra’s eyes because of the level of excitement she brings.

“She is a true joy, beyond lovely and so grateful to everyone who has made her things.”

The 'Zone of Interest' actress teamed her designer gown with a more budget-friendly make-up look, largely created using Benefit Cosmetics.

Her make-up artist, Jo Baker, said in a statement: “The inspiration for Sandra’s Oscar’s make-up was an idea built entirely from the the Schiaperelli gown.

"Deep rich black velvet and synched tailoring with an exaggerated winged torso oozed drama and confidence — I wanted a look that complimented yet also leaned fully into this theatrical mood.

"Something sharp, simple and flattering to command and show off Sandras’ incredibly strong natural beauty and elegant stance. Going for a jet-black winged liner with a severe upright angle to mimic the shoulder detail, keeping skin clean and healthy with a soft glowing flush.”