Kylie Minogue is doing "more than okay" despite being tired after a massive week of performances.

The 55-year-old pop superstar has performed at the BRIT Awards, was honoured with the Billboard Icon Award and even performed with Madonna over the last few days and admitted that despite her "busy" time of it, everything that has happened to her has been "incredible".

She told US TV show 'Extra' whilst attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty: "You know when you've had busy times in your life and you know you've been really busy but other people don't. So when you say 'Oh I'm kind of tired', they're like 'Yeah whatever', but actually this last week I've had people say to me 'Are you okay? You've had a really massive week' but I'm more than okay.

"It's been okay and the Madonna surprise moment was incredible."

Towards the end of last week, Kylie and Madonna wowed fans by performing Gloria Gaynor’s 'I Will Survive' and 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' at the 'Material Girl' singer's Los Angeles concert on Thursday night (07.03.24).

The pop powerhouses came together to sing the girl power anthem in time for International Women's Day and a cover of Australian pop princess' Kylie's megahit track from 2002, much to the delight of gig-goers attending the 'Celebration Tour' stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The 'Vogue' hitmaker, 65, revealed her “very special guest” and then embraced Kylie as she welcomed her to the stage.

Madonna said: “Now, this is what we call survival.

“It’s a privilege for me to be up here singing with you… God bless you, never give up.”

The pair had always wanted to perform together but just never got around to it - until now.