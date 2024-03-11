Kerry Katona is feeling "so much more confident" in herself after losing weight.

The 43-year-old star has been on a health kick in recent months and is now looking forward to a visit from a stylist, who will help her decide on some new outfits now that none of her old clothes fit her.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "I’m down to 9st 5 and I’m feeling amazing, none of my clothes even fit me anymore! So, I’ve got my stylist coming this week to help me have a bit of a wardrobe revamp, which I’m looking forward to.

"I want to have my wardrobe sorted out before we move house in June so that it’s a fresh start, even though we’re staying in the same area. Losing weight has made me so much more confident in my outfits. I still love a tracksuit, don’t get me wrong, but I never used to want to go out or leave the house and now I love it."

The former Atomic Kitten star - who has Molly, 22, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and nine-year-old DJ with the late George Kay but is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - previously revealed that she had been cutting calories to under 1,000 per day while doing daily workouts as part of the Francis Diet and was "so pleased" to have reached her goal weight.

She said: "As you all know, I've been doing the Francis Diet for a while now and I'm so happy to say that I'm back to a size 10. I can't thank this diet enough, it's really working for me."