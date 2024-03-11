Pink has sent her condolences to the family of a fan who died just hours before she was due to attend the singer's gig in Perth.

The 44-year-old pop star shared a post on Instagram from relatives of a woman named Rochelle who had a ticket to see one of the Pink's shows at the Optus Stadium in Burswood earlier this month, but passed away shortly before she was due to attend.

The post from the family read: "'Rochelle was supposed to attend Pink last night but passed yesterday morning. We will be raising a glass to you at tonight's show."

Pink shared the message and added: "My wholehearted condolences to her family."

No further details about Rochelle's death were shared.

Prior to heading Down Under on tour, Pink admitted she has a special connection to Australia and even considered moving her family there from the US.

During an appearance on TV show '60 Minutes' in 2023, the singer explained: "Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking.

"I was like, if we are going [to move] somewhere, [husband] Carey [Hart], that's where we are going. So I was kind of looking into it."

The singer is continuing to tour Australia throughout March before taking a break ahead of returning to Europe.

She's due to take her shows to the UK in June before heading to countries including Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Pink's upcoming London shows will be her first since a fan threw a bag of her mum's ashes onstage while the singer was performing at BST Hyde Park.

The ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ singer, 42, also received a number of other gifts from her loyal fans at her two gig there including teddy bears, flowers and artwork.

But she was left startled when she was handed the pouch of cremated remains and asked the member of the audience to clarify that it was their mum’s ashes – before saying: “I don’t know how to feel about that.”

After walking back up to the stage from the central walkway, Pink added: “I have to say that was a first.” The singer also helped a fan get engaged while performing a piano cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ after checking if someone had “passed out or proposed”.