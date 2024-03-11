Daisy Ridley's acting career stalled after she featured in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy.

The 31-year-old star played the role of Rey in the legendary sci-fi franchise but confessed that she found it difficult to get work once the concluding movie, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', had been released.

Speaking on a panel at SXSW in Austin, Texas at the weekend, Daisy said: "There weren't that many offers coming in. It's not that there wasn't any... I remember finishing and thinking, 'Oh, it's quiet and strange.'"

Ridley explained that her problems were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic bringing Hollywood to a standstill shortly after the last 'Star Wars' flick had hit cinemas in 2019.

She said: "It was a very strange time to sit with the quiet and, honestly, grieving a time of my life."

The 'Magpie' actress also explained that it took her a long time to feel comfortable with having such a prominent role in the beloved franchise.

Daisy said: "It took, honestly, making the third film till I felt like, 'OK, I'm good. I deserve to be here.'"

The star is now returning as Rey in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film 'Star Wars: New Jedi Order' and explained that the quality of the story persuaded her to sign up for the first picture in the franchise helmed by a female filmmaker.

She told Variety: "The short answer is I don't know. I'm excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman.

"No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren't amazing, I would have been like, 'OK, call me in five years.' But it's worthwhile."