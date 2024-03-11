Meta's WhatsApp will give users the option to see messages from other messaging services in the EU in a major new update.

To satisfy the new Digital Markets Act, the instant messaging service has to to be "interoperable" with third-party apps.

How this will work has now been explained by Meta, with apps - such as Signal, iMessage and Telegram - will use the Signal protocol used by WhatsApp and Messenger.

Users will have the control to opt-in to receive messages, videos and files from users on other apps.

And third party apps will have to put in a request to become interoperable, which could take more than three months to be ready for public use.

Developers can only use other protocols if “they are able to demonstrate it offers the same security guarantees as Signal.”

Importantly, they will have to ensure the privacy and safety of WhatsApp users.

As well as hosting image or video files.

In a statement, Meta said: “On March 7th, a new EU law, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), comes into force. One of its requirements is that designated messaging services must let third-party messaging services become interoperable, provided the third-party meets a series of eligibility, including technical and security requirements.”

The firm continued: “In year one, the requirement is for 1:1 text messaging between individual users and the sharing of images, voice messages, videos, and other attached files between individual end users. In the future, requirements expand to group functionality and calling.”

It added: “While Meta must be ready to enable interoperability with other services within three months of receiving a request, it may take longer before the functionality is ready for public use. We wanted to take this opportunity to set out the technical infrastructure and thinking that sits behind our interop solution.”