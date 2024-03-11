Sarah Jessica Parker is enjoying the peace and quiet while working in London's West End because she doesn't have to do any chores while she's away.

The 'Sex and The City' star is currently appearing in romantic comedy 'Plaza Suite' at the Savoy Theatre alongside her husband Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica has admitted she is thrilled not to have to run around after her kids or do any laundry while she's living away from home.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I think because there are a lot of people in my life, I don’t have much time when nobody is asking anything of me. So it’s really nice to be alone in a room, where people aren’t inquiring, needing, wanting.

"You don’t have to make small talk. You get to just think about your work. Prepare yourself. It’s really peaceful and rare. My husband [Matthew Broderick] feels the same way. Also the kids aren’t here with us in London. That’s different, too. If you’re at home you have laundry, grocery shopping – things that could be done and tended to."

The couple live in New York and are parents to son James Wilkie, 21, and 13-year-old twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

Matthew also admitted he needs peace and quiet while he's working but he mostly just puts his phone away for half an hour before he goes on stage.

He told the publication: "I like quiet. I wouldn’t want to be answering a bunch of emails, then running on to the stage. I don’t look at my phone after the half-hour call, except to play solitaire, of course, which is very important!"

He also revealed the couple have separate dressing rooms backstage and don't talk about the play once they go home because "that would be crazy".