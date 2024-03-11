Christina Applegate bonded with Jamie-Lynn Sigler over their MS diagnoses.

The 52-year-old actress learned that she had multiple sclerosis - a degenerative neurological disease that affects the central nervous system - whilst filming 'Dead to Me' in 2021 and 'The Sopranos' star Jamie-Lynn, 42, got in touch with her to offer her support after being diagnosed with the condition herself more than two decades ago.

Jamie-Lynn told this week's edition of People magazine: "I wanted to give her tools and things that I've learned that have helped me. MS brought us together."

The two women have now started a podcast called 'Messy' to share their experiences with the world and former 'Married..with Children' star Christina explained how the project came about after they would spend hours on the phone with each other every day.

She said: "We have each other and that's helped us so much. We would talk on the phone for two hours, and we'd be laughing and crying and we were like, 'This is helping us. Let's record this. Let's do it.'"

But Jamie-Lynn was keen to stress that the new podcast will not focus on MS specifically, but will explore the idea of having to face something difficult and having the resilience to "push through" it all and isn't "nervous" about opening up in such detail but does "care so deeply" about the output.

She said: "It's not about the specific experience we're having.

"It's us facing something hard and it's about figuring out how to still push through. I've never been more ... nervous isn't the word, but like a good anxious about any project I've ever put out more than this, because I care so deeply about it. We are sharing the deepest parts of ourselves."