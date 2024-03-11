Garth Brooks decided to serve Bud Light at his bar because he wanted everybody to have a good time.

The 62-year-old country music star opened the Friends in Low Places bar in Nashville over the weekend and served beer from the controversial brand - which sparked a boycott in 2023 when transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney was chosen as the spokesperson - but insisted that he only wanted to have "fun" at the grand event.

He told Fox News Digital: "How do you want to be treated? So, when you walk in here, hopefully you want to be surrounded with people who want to have fun. Nobody wants to be an a** So that makes everybody get to have a good night.

"There are two kinds of people in the world. The good people and the people that might have a hard time being that today. I totally believe in people. So, if you have another day where you want to try it, and it didn't turn out so good, come on back. Let's try love, it's a good place."

The 'Standing Outside the Fire' singer's bar is located directly next to a Nashville police station, which he also helped open.

He said: "Seeing that big police sign out there, what I love is that people have a beacon if they have any kind of trouble down here.Lower [Broadway] is amazing for the number of people that's down here and the number of few incidents that they have down here.

"So, I'm really, really proud of this community, but the fact that there is a beacon set right in the middle now between where the Preds [Nashville Predators] play and the [Tennessee] Titans play, at any time, hopefully it will not only just deter bad things, but hopefully, it will make people relax down here and know they have a place to go if they need it "