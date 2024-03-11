The Wolfe Tones have announced their last ever London performance.

The traditional Irish music icons - who celebrate their 60th anniversary this year - will play their biggest UK show to date at Finsbury Park on July 5th.

Brian Warfield said: "The Irish diaspora across the world have always been massive supporters of The Wolfe Tones, and no greater support was had than from the Irish in Britain! I wrote ‘My Heart Is In Ireland’ as a tribute to the Irish in England, Scotland and Wales. The London Irish hold a very special place in our hearts, there are too many shows to mention but the great nights in The National in Kilburn will never be forgotten.

"It is most fitting that The Wolfe Tones 60th Anniversary Concert will be our final London performance. It will also be our largest ever in the UK, with a headline set in Finsbury Park. We promise to make it a very special experience for what we hope will be a massive attendance as we say farewell to London – Let The People Sing!”

The band - which also features Tommy Byrne and Noel Nagle - will be supported by The Undertones, The Sharon Shannon Big Band, The Scratch and Brògeal with tickets going on sale on Friday (15.03.24) at 9am on www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Michael Bradley of The Undertones said: "It's great to be sharing a stage (as well as half a name) with The Wolfe Tones on an historic day for them."

The Wolfe Tones - who made a record-breaking appearance at Ireland’s Electric Picnic in 2023, which saw them draw one of the biggest crowds in the festival’s history - are set to retire later this year after 60 years of performing.

Speaking about the retirement decision, Tommy said: “I never thought that we would go on so long. It’s been absolutely amazing, but I’m 80 next year and I think that would be a good time to stop.

"I brought this motion to Brian and Noel and they agreed. To go out on a high like this would be a great tribute to the band."