Glen Powell considers Sydney Sweeney to be "one of [his] best friends".

The 35-year-old actor starred alongside Sydney, 26, in the 2023 rom-com 'Anyone but You', and Glen has revealed that he loved reuniting with the blonde beauty for her recent appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Glen - who made a cameo appearance on the long-running comedy show - told 'Extra': "That was really special. That was a really fun night, and to watch Sydney, who's obviously one of my best friends, too, to just crush it!

"It's really nice to see your friend soar, especially on that stage."

Sydney hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and Glen confirmed that he'd love to follow in her footsteps one day.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Sydney revealed that she would love to work with Glen once again.

The actress remains eager to reunite with her co-star, and she's already considered several ideas.

Asked about the possibility of making another movie together, Sydney told PEOPLE: "We're dreaming up a bunch of different ideas."

'Anyone but You' grossed more than $200 million at the box office, and Sydney would love to work with Glen in the future.

The Hollywood star - who played Glen's on-screen love interest in the film - said: "We haven't really solidified what we want to do yet, but we're just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best."

Sydney and Glen were actually romantically linked to each other while they were promoting the rom-com.

However, Glen rubbished those rumours and admitted that fame has complicated his love life, as he's so focused on his career at the moment.

The actor told Men's Health magazine: "I think that’s the thing that has been on my mind the most recently.

"When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It’s a lot to deal with."