Ariana Madix was "not in a good place financially" before the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

The 38-year-old star split from Tom after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss, and Ariana has now confessed to being in a dire financial situation before the scandal erupted.

In the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules', Ariana shares: "The internet thinks I’ve made millions of dollars. That is not true."

Ariana subsequently explained that she invested a lot of money into a business venture with Katie Maloney.

The TV star said: "When I first started making decent money, we decided we wanted to buy a house.

"Then I was playing catch up all the way up until Katie and I found a great location for a sandwich shop.

"Then a bunch of my money went toward that. Now I was at a point where in March I was literally on my last $2,000. I am not kidding."

Earlier this month, Lala Kent suggested that Ariana profited from Tom's cheating scandal.

Lala, 33, said on 'Vanderpump Rules': "She needs to come back to reality and remember who her friends are and what they've done for her."

On the other hand, Scheana Shay is thrilled for her showbiz pal, following appearances on 'Dancing With the Stars' and on Broadway.

The 38-year-old star said: "I'm so happy for her.

"Even her getting 'Dancing With the Stars', she knew how bad I wanted that. And I told her I'm so genuinely happy for you, I will be there every Monday you want me there.

"She does deserve everything she's getting right now and I'm so happy for her that she did not go down a dark spiral."