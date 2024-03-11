Kendra Wilkinson is focused on motherhood amid her mental health struggles.

The 38-year-old TV star is embracing the challenge of motherhood after seeking mental health treatment for anxiety and depression.

Kendra - who has Hank, 13, and daughter Alijah, nine, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett - told Us Weekly: "They’re everything easy about my life. They’re everything right about my life. They ground me and they make me a better person.

"They’re such good kids. I’m so lucky to have them. They don’t make anything challenging. It’s just very easy."

Kendra - who was married to Hank between 2009 and 2018 - admitted that she's not "focused on finding a guy" right now.

She said: "My day is taken up with kids, real estate and just my mental health."

Despite this, Kendra remains open to the idea of finding love one day.

She shared: "It would be nice to find love and a companion and a partner through life."

Meanwhile, in 2023, Kendra admitted that she felt "lost" after she split from Hank.

The TV star also revealed that their break-up "triggered" her depression.

Kendra told the 'On Display with Melissa Gorga' podcast: "I didn’t understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing."

Kendra actually felt like she lost her own identity amid her split from Hank.

The blonde beauty explained: "I didn’t have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn’t know who I was. I was so lost."

Prior to that, Kendra admitted that she'll "always" love Hank.

Speaking to E! News, she added: "We're co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy. I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now. Like, it's a process. It's a lot. So, I'm really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that."