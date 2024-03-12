Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma has undergone a vasectomy whilst she's pregnant with their third child.

The 36-year-old actress - who has 11-year-old son Luca with first husband Mike Comrie and Banks, five, and Mae, two, with Matthew - is seemingly done adding to her brood after her other half had the operation for permanent male contraception.

He documented his day at the hospital with his social media followers.

On the way, he captioned a car selfie: "It's vasectomy day!!!"

All gowned up in the hospital, he updated his followers: "Just took a Valium and feeling hyped."

He insisted it was less painful than he anticipated.

Matthew said: "It's honestly not bad at all.

"Like better than going to the dentist for sure."

The 36-year-old singer added: "10/10 Would recommend."

He later admitted to feeling "very high" and that he's never touched a drug in his life.

The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star announced their baby news on Instagram with a post that showed off her family’s 2023 Christmas card.

Hilary included the phrase “So much for silent nights” on the front of the card, which featured a photo of the actress cradling her baby bump in sleepwear at home with Matthew and the children.

On the back of the card, the former Disney Channel star declared that she would be “adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Hilary also captioned her post: “Surprise Surprise!”

Despite the challenges that come with being a parent, Hilary admits she wouldn't have things any other way.

She told WHO magazine: "I cannot imagine not being a parent. But I don't always like them ... it's absolutely exhausting. It's also the best, most rewarding thing."