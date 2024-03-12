Angela Bassett "might need therapy" when her kids go to college.

The 65-year-old actress has twins Slater and Bronwyn, 18, with husband Courtney B. Vance and while she is "very excited" for them to experience higher education, she herself is "very sad" about them flying the nest.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh I'm feeling very sad about it, I'm excited for them, I'm sad for me. I might have to go to therapy. Just do a little bit."

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star first met her husband when they were students at the Yale School of Drama in the 1980s and she admitted she is now "quietly pushing" for her kids to go there as well.

She said: "I'm pushing it but not too loudly. I'm pushing it by keeping my mouth closed for now."

Just weeks ago, Courtney, 63, also admitted it's going to be a huge life change when the twins leave home.

He told PEOPLE: "We saw 26 schools, all-day tours at each school. And so they're ready. It's another transition. We went down the baby aisle, now we've got to go down the empty nest aisle and get used to them not being here.”

Angela, 65, added: "For 18 years it has been about [our kids]. So it’s going to be interesting how we continue to make the effort to connect. I don’t know, we still have the dog!"

Courtney then revealed they are considering booking a vacation so they don't have to go home to an empty house straight after dropping the teens off at college. He added: "Somebody's telling me that, ‘Once you drop them off to school, don't go home, go on vacation, go somewhere, do something' So you come back with some deliciousness instead of some sadness in your mind and heart...

"Our life has been getting ready for this. Somebody told me - If you do it right, parenting is the job that you work yourself out of."

Angela concluded: "I just try to pray more than worry. But it's always a balancing act for a mom."