Karan Soni has teased plenty of surprises in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The 35-year-old actor reprises his role as taxi driver Dopinder in the much-hyped superhero blockbuster and insists that audiences will not be disappointed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teaming up as the respective protagonists – although he urged fans to keep spoilers to themselves.

Karan told Screen Rant at SXSW: "There's a lot of surprises and a lot of things that the audience doesn't know about yet, so I think it'll be a fun experience. And I hope people don't spoil it as it gets closer, because I think it'll be a fun experience to see the whole thing."

The flick – which is slated for release in July - marks the entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for Ryan's 'Merc with a Mouth' and Sani believes that the star is capitalising on his alter ego's new status.

He said: "That was the first time in the MCU, and you really do feel like Ryan is taking advantage of that. I feel like everything gets made kind of at its time.

"Originally, we were gonna make that one years ago, and it would have been good. But I think this feels right, because the MCU is in a transitional phase itself. I feel like they're ready to make fun of some of the stuff, and the audience kind of wants that.

"Definitely going into it with Kevin (Feige, Marvel chief) and everyone there, Ryan is definitely roasting all of it – the studio and all this stuff. I think it's kind of coming at the right time, and they're definitely giving it all the resources."