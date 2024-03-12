President Joe Biden will "sign off" on a ban on TikTok in the US if a bill is passed.

The popular video-sharing app has been warned to server ties with its Chinese owner ByteDance or potentially face being banned.

And if the US House of Representatives passes the legislation, it could see TikTok given just six months to divest or be banned.

Responding, Biden told the press: "If they pass it, I'll sign it."

His opponent in the election, Donald Trump - who previously tried to ban the app in 2020 - took to his Truth Social platform to say he would be against a ban of TikTok this time because it would allow Facebook to rule.

The former president also believes "kids will go crazy without it".

He said: “There’s a lot of good and there’s a lot of bad [with TikTok].

“There are a lot of people on TikTok that love it. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it.”

TikTok has urged users in America to "let Congress know" that they don't support a nationwide ban on the video-sharing app.

An advert on the app for US users read: “Speak up now — before your government strips 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression.

“Let Congress know what TikTok means to you and tell them to vote NO.”

Fears were raised about the owners of the app potentially sharing information with the Chinese government.

TikTok’s parent company has repeatedly denied claims the Chinese government has access to user data of the app - which is very popular among teenagers and those in their 20s - and has called it “unfounded speculation”.

Already more than half of US states and the federal government have disallowed TikTok from state-issued devices either completely or partially. Similar policies have been introduced in the Netherlands, the UK and the European Commission.