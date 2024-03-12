Uber has added a new “Emission Savings” feature.

For those passengers who wish to keep their carbon footprint down, they can now see how much they will reduce their carbon dioxide emissions by choosing the all-electric or hybrid Uber cars.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said: “Just like we popularised rider ratings in an effort to promote respectful behaviour during Uber rides, we’re excited to launch this new feature to both celebrate your impact and encourage greener choices when using Uber.

“Today is an important step in our journey to help inform riders about the estimated emissions they’ve saved and the positive impact they’re making in their communities."

You can locate the feature in Account settings by selecting “Estimated CO2 saved".

Future updates will include trips with UberX Share and e-bikes and e-scooters booked via the app.