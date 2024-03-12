Microsoft is rolling out its Copilot GPT Builder for Copilot Pro subscribers.

Jordi Ribas, Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing, announced that the tool that enables users to create AI models with a single prompt, will be available to those who pay the $20 per month subscription.

He posted to X: "Copilot GPT Builder is now available to all Copilot Pro subscribers. Copilot GPTs are custom versions of Copilot with specific instructions and docs for grounding (RAG) chat responses. Build one interactively in the Creative tab guided by Copilot, or directly in the Configure tab."

In other Microsoft-related news, the tech giant recently teamed up with Clifford Chance to copilot on generative AI.

It's hoped its 365 Office Suite will benefit from the move, which will see them join forces with the generative AI for the deployment of their Copilot programme across its employees.

Paul Greenwood, Chief Technology Officer at Clifford Chance, said: "Harnessing digital innovation to enhance our business operations and continuously improve client delivery has always been at the heart of our successful growth strategy. We are now excited to be one of the first organisations to be rolling out Copilot and Viva Suite at scale as part of our suite of AI-powered workplace solutions. This will empower our workforce to automate routine tasks enabling greater productivity, faster turnaround and increased client satisfaction.

"We’re a global organisation with a diverse workforce. Teams Premium provides live transcripts which is particularly important and useful for our non-native English colleagues around the world and for our staff with various accessibility needs. Copilot ensures our busy teams have efficient summaries and next steps for meetings, and together with Viva Productivity, AI helps us stay on track with our explicit tasks and implicit commitments that were made."

Microsoft admitted that it the new move is a sign of their "dedication" to the innovation of artificial intelligence.

Nick Hedderman, Senior Director, Modern Work Business Group, Microsoft UK, said: “Clifford Chance is driving real innovation in the legal sector by combining the power of Copilot for Microsoft 365 with Viva Suite as the tool for enabling change. This not only signifies dedication to AI-led innovation but also reflects the immense potential for everyone who works in the organization. The integration of these AI-powered tools will allow Clifford Chance to empower employees to automate routine tasks, drive productivity, and elevate client satisfaction. We are proud to collaborate with them on this digital transformation, building the foundations for the law firm of the future.”