'Sunset Boulevard' has received 11 nominations for the Olivier Awards 2024 with Mastercard.

The classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was revived at the Savoy Theatre last year for a 16-week run with Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger in the leading role of a faded Hollywood actress and is now leading the nominations for the annual ceremony.

The show has been nominated for Best Musical Revival, and the 'Don't Cha' hitmaker - who shared the role on an alternate basis with former 'Wicked' actress Rachel Tucker - has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, whilst her co-stars Tom Francis and David Thaxton have been nominated in the categories of Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role respectively.

Grace Hodgett Young has also received a nod in the category of Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, but will face competition from Zoe Roberts from 'Operation Mincemeat', Amy Trigg for 'The Little Big Things' and Eleanor Worthington-Cox - who became the youngest-ever recipient of an Olivier in 2012 when she and the other young actresses playing the title role in 'Matilda the Musical' scooped the prestigious award at the age of 10 - for her part in 'Next to Normal'.

The musical - which faces competition from 'Groundhog Day', 'Hadestown' and 'Guys and Dolls' in its category - has also received nods for Best Sound Design, Outstanding Musical Contribution, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design whilst choreographer Fabian Aloise is up for Best Theatre Choreographer and Jamie Lloyd is up for the Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director.

Elsewhere, 'Operation Mincemeat', 'The Little Big Things' 'Next To Normal' and 'A Strange Loop' are have all received nods in the category of Mastercard Best New Musical, whilst 'Dear England', 'The Hills Of California', 'The Motive And The Cue' and 'Till the Stars Come Down' are all up for The Londoner Award for Best New Play.

The nominees for Best Actress in a Play are Laura Donnelly for 'The Hills Of California', Sophie Okonedo for 'Medea', Sarah Jessica Parker for 'Plaza Suite', Sheridan Smith for 'Shirley Valentine' and Sarah Snook for 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'.

If the former 'Sex and the City' star - who started her career in the tile role of Broadway musical 'Annie' in the 1970s and returned to The Great White Way in a production of 'Plaza Suite' before bringing it to London - manages to nab the award, it will be her first Olivier win but if Sheridan Smith wins for her role in the Willy Russell one-woman show, it will be her third victory following her star turn as Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde' and as a barmaid in ' Flare Path', both more than a decade ago.

For Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play, Haydyn Gwynne - who died in October last year at the age of 66 following a short battle with cancer - has received a posthumous nomination for her role in 'When Winston Went To War With The Wireless', alongside Priyanga Burford for 'An Enemy Of The People', Gina McKee for 'Dear England', Tanya Reynolds for 'A Mirror' and Lorraine Ashbourne for 'Till The Stars Come Down '.

The Olivier Awards with Mastercard will take place on Sunday 14 April at the Royal Albert Hall in London with Hannah Waddingham as host.

A highlights package will air on ITV1 later that evening.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

NOEL COWARD AWAD FOR BEST NEW COMEDY OR PLAY

‘Accidental Death Of An Anarchist’ by Dario Fo and Franca Rame, adapted by Tom Basden at the Lyric Hammersmith and Theatre Royal Haymarket

‘Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends’, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at the Gielgud Theatre

‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ by Kate Trefry at the Phoenix Theatre

‘Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial’, adapted by Liv Hennessy at the Ambassadors Theatre

BEST FAMILY SHOW

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ by Joe Brumm at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

‘Dinosaur World Live’ by Derek Bond at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

‘The House With Chicken Legs’, book by Sophie Anderson, adapted by Oliver Lansley at

Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall

‘The Smeds And The Smoos’, book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, adapted by Tall

‘Stories’ at the Lyric Theatre

GILLIAN LYNNE AWARD FOR for BEST THEATRE CHOREOHRAPHER

Fabian Aloise for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf for ‘Dear England’ at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince

Edward Theatre

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for ‘Guys and Dolls’ at the Bridge Theatre

Mark Smith for ‘The Little Big Things’ at @sohoplace

Susan Stroman for ‘Crazy For You’ at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan at The London Palladium

Marg Horwell for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

BEST REVIVAL

‘The Effect’ by Lucy Prebble at the National Theatre – Lyttelton

‘Macbeth’ by William Shakespeare at the Donmar Warehouse

‘Shirley Valentine’ by Willy Russell at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

‘Vanya’ by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

‘Groundhog Day’, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin at The Old Vic

‘Guys and Dolls’, music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows at theBridge Theatre

‘Hadestown’, music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell at the Lyric Theatre

‘Sunset Boulevard’, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics and book by Don Black and Christopher Hampton at the Savoy Theatre

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Paul Arditti for ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ at the Phoenix Theatre

Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons for ‘Dear England’ at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Adam Fisher for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

Gareth Fry for ‘Macbeth’ at the Donmar Warehouse

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL CONTRIBUTION

Tom Brady for Musical Supervision and Arrangements and Charlie Rosen for Orchestrations for ‘Guys and Dolls’ at the Bridge Theatre

Matt Brind for Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations for ‘Just For One Day’ at The Old Vic

Steve Sidwell for Orchestrations and Joe Bunker for Musical Direction for ‘Operation Mincemea’t at the Fortune Theatre

Alan Williams for Musical Supervision and Musical Direction for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Will Close for ‘Dear England’ at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Paul Hilton for’ An Enemy Of The People’ at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

Giles Terera for ‘Clyde’s’ at the Donmar Warehouse

Luke Thompson for ‘A Little Life’ at the Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

Zubin Varla for ‘A Little Life’ at the Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Lorraine Ashbourne for ‘Till The Stars Come Down’ at the National Theatre – Dorfman

Priyanga Burford for ‘An Enemy Of The People’ at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

Haydn Gwynne for ‘When Winston Went To War With The Wireless’ at the Donmar Warehouse

Gina McKee for ‘Dear England’ at the National Theatre – Olivier

Tanya Reynolds for ‘A Mirror’ at the Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre

BEST SET DESIGN

Miriam Buether for Set Design and 59 Productions for Video Design for ‘Stranger Things: The First’

‘Shadow’ at the Phoenix Theatre

Bunny Christie for Set Design for ‘Guys and Dolls’ at the Bridge Theatre

Es Devlin for Set Design and Ash J Woodward for Video Design for ‘Dear England’ at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for Set Design and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom for Video Design for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Jon Clark for ‘Dear England’ at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Jon Clark for ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ at the Phoenix Theatre

Paule Constable for ‘Guys and Dolls’ at the Bridge Theatre

Jack Knowles for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Grace Hodgett Young for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

Zoë Roberts for ‘Operation Mincemeat’ at the Fortune Theatre

Amy Trigg for ‘The Little Big Things’ at @sohoplace

Eleanor Worthington-Cox for ‘Next To Normal’ at the Donmar Warehouse

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Jak Malone for ‘Operation Mincemeat’ at the Fortune Theatre

Cedric Neal for ‘Guys and Dolls’ at the Bridge Theatre

David Thaxton for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

Jack Wolfe for ‘Next To Normal’ at the Donmar Warehouse

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

‘Blue’ by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum

‘Innocence’ by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House

‘Picture A Day Like This’ by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

‘The Rhinegold’ by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Antonio Pappano for his role as Musical Director of the Royal Opera House

Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at the Barbican Theatre

Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths Of Maria Callas at the London

Coliseum

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

David Cumming for ‘Operation Mincemeat’ at the Fortune Theatre

Tom Francis for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

Daniel Mays for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Charlie Stemp for ‘Crazy For You’ at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Natasha Hodgson for ‘Operation Mincemeat’ at the Fortune Theatre

Caissie Levy for ‘Next To Normal’ at the Donmar Warehouse

Nicole Scherzinger for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

Marisha Wallace for ‘Guys and Dolls’ at the Bridge Theatre

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

‘Broken Chord’ by Gregory Maqoma and Thuthuka Sibisi at Sadler’s Wells

‘The Rite Of Spring’ by Seeta Patel at Sadler’s Wells

‘La Ruta’ by Gabriela Carrizo, part of Nederlands Dans Theater - NDT 1 at Sadler’s Wells

‘Time Spell’ by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers and Tiler Peck, part of Turn It Out With Tiler Peck and Friends at Sadler’s Wells

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Isabela Coracy for her performance in ‘NINA: By Whatever Means’, part of Ballet Black: Pioneers at the Barbican Theatre

Jonzi D for his artistic direction of ‘Breakin’ Convention’ 2023 International Festival Of Hip Hop

‘Dance Theatre’ at Sadler’s Wells

Rhiannon Faith for her community focussed conception of ‘Lay Down Your Burdens at The Pit’ at the Barbican

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

‘Blue Mist’ by Mohamed-Zain Dada at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

‘A Playlist For The Revolution’ by AJ Yi at the Bush Theatre

‘Sleepova’ by Matilda Feyişayo at the Bush Theatre

‘The Swell’ by Isley Lynn at the Orange Tree Theatre

‘The Time Machine: A Comedy’ by Steven Canny and John Nicholson at the Park Theatre

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin for ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ at the Phoenix Theatre

Rupert Goold for ‘Dear England’ at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy Theatre

Sam Mendes for ‘The Motive And The Cue’ at the National Theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward Theatre

BEST ACTRESS

Laura Donnelly for ‘The Hills Of California’ at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Sophie Okonedo for ‘Medea’ at @sohoplace

Sarah Jessica Parker for ‘Plaza Suite’ at the Savoy Theatre

Sheridan Smith for ‘Shirley Valentine’ at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

Sarah Snook for ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’ at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

BEST ACTOR

Joseph Fiennes for ‘Dear England’ at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Mark Gatiss for ‘The Motive And The Cue’ at the National Theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward Theatre

James Norton for’ A Little Life’ at the Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

Andrew Scott for ‘Vanya’ at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

David Tennant for ‘Macbeth’ at the Donmar Warehouse

BEST NEW PLAY

‘Dear England’ by James Graham at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

‘The Hills Of California’ by Jez Butterworth at the Harold Pinter Theatre

The Motive And The Cue’ by Jack Thorne at the National Theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward Theatre

‘Till The Stars Come Down’ by Beth Steel at the National Theatre – Dorfman

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

‘The Little Big Things’, music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling, book by Joe

White at @sohoplace

Next To Normal, music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey at the Donmar Warehouse

‘Operation Mincemeat’, music, lyrics and book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts at the Fortune Theatre

‘A Strange Loop’, music, lyrics and book by Michael R. Jackson at the Barbican Theatre