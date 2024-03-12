Keke Palmer isn't planning to retire just yet.

The 30-year-old actress hinted in January this year that quitting the business could come sooner rather than later, but has now clarified that when she said that retirement was "around the corner", she didn't mean just yet and wants to explore other avenues of her career before stepping back.

She told People: "People took that literally, but I was thinking in like 20 years! But also, what I will say is I meant a different type of ‘slowing down.’ I think there's a version of me that really wants to do more producing, that really wants to do more directing, that wants to do even more work, not only in front of the camera.

The 'Nope' star - who shot to fame as a teenager when she took on the title role in the Nickelodeon series 'True Jackson, VP' - explained that even when she does "slow down", she will still be working in entertainment but just doesn't want to be adhering to the same hectic schedule she is now.

She said: "I'll be still doing stuff, but I don't know if I'm going to always want to be doing three movies a year. That's amazing. Thank god I am doing that. But I don't know if I always want to be doing it at that level or that way."

Keke - who has 13-month-old Leodis with ex-partner Darius Jackson - previously claimed that the "timer" on her career was imminent, although she wasn't sure exactly when she would step back from the industry.

She told Teen Vogue: "I don’t know. I think the timer has started. I think it's because I just haven't felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it's around the corner. I don't know when exactly, but it's around the corner."