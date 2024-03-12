Irina Shayk sees "comfort and ease" as her fashion priorities.

The 38-year-old model has worked with some of the most well-known brands in the world during her career, but Irina insists that comfort remains her number one priority.

She told InStyle: "Comfort and ease are my priorities. Because I’m always on the go, I gravitate towards loungewear that looks polished that I can dress up or down."

Irina recently attended Paris Fashion Week and the model has admitted to being inspired by what she saw on the runway.

The brunette beauty - who has walked for the likes of Schiaparelli and Mugler during her career - shared: "I just got back from Paris Fashion Week, and am so excited about what I saw for fall. I almost never leave the house without a jacket or long coat, so I can’t wait for some major outerwear moments this year."

Irina ultimately believes that she must stay true to her unique sense of style.

She explained: "Effortlessness comes from embracing your own personal style, which for me is a combination of comfort and sophistication.

"The cool factor is a natural result of the confidence that comes with putting together an outfit that is uniquely you."

Irina actually wore sweatpants to a Met Gala after-party in 2023, and she previously confessed that she likes to feel "comfortable" when she's not working.

Speaking to CNN, Irina explained: "Off duty, I'm always casual. I love feeling comfortable going through my day, whether I'm doing school pick-ups, work meetings, or parent things."

The model likes to feel comfortable whenever she's partying, too.

She said: "When I told people my second look for that event was sweatpants and a T-shirt, people thought I was joking, but I wasn't.

"There was no way I was going to party and enjoy myself with a corset dress on. I wanted to be comfortable and feel like myself."