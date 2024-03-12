Awkwafina's pet cat has learned to use the toilet.

The 35-year-old actress has a feline friend called Gus and revealed that when he lived in his previous home, he wasn't too taken with the litter box and left the tenants of the house confused when pawprints started appearing on the toilet seat.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she explained: "He taught himself how to do that. They discovered that he was living in a house, another house at that time, with like roommates and they found pawprints on the toilet and then they caught him in the middle of the night doing that.

"I think he lived with another cat who really gussied up the litterbox in a really bad way, so he just went to the toilet. But he can't go number two because he loses his balance!"

Meanwhile, the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star is voicing the role of a pickpocket in 'Kung Fu Panda 4' and explained that while she doesn't known why she has been cast in the role of a thief yet again, she has learned to accept her speaking voice through working in animated films after feeling "insecure" about it in her youth.

She said: "I would never even think to pickpocket! What's up with that?

"I never get the call to play the pickpocket who is solving the case. Your voice is something you can't change, so I feel like that when I was born, I literally sounded like this when I was really little. I was always kind of insecure about it because it was really deep. Now, doing animated movies and stuff has helped me gain an appreciation for it."