Kristen Stewart has branded criticism of her raunchy new Rolling Stone cover “sexist and homophobic”.

The ‘Twilight’ actress, 33, appeared on her latest shoot for the magazine wearing only a white jockstrap and a black leather vest with her hand down the front of her crotch, which has been slammed by some on social media as an example of the objectification and sexualisation on women.

Kristen said on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ about the backlash – after Stephen, 59, brought out a picture of the cover as he revealed the series’ broadcaster CBS had requested it not be shown: “Well, okay, let’s keep this light. You know, I think it’s a little um… well, it’s a little ironic because I feel like I’ve seen, like, a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things.

“I’ve seen, like, a lot of hands in pants and like, unbuttoned… I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgement of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”

Stephen had told her before her remarks: “Now before I show this cover, I just want you to know and the audience to know that I think it’s a perfectly lovely cover.

“We were asked by CBS not to show it. They thought that would not be a good idea for us to show this and I understand why.”

But Stephen then revealed the cover to a cheering audience – with Kristen giving a thumbs up.

He added to the actress: “I want to say that you look better in a jockstrap than I ever did.

“I’ve certainly seen more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated for that matter.”

Kristen agreed: “It’s not remotely explicit, yeah,” with Stephen adding: “No, I think it also violates public expectations of female sexuality as opposed to how you’re presenting it here.”

The actress went on: “Yes, because female sexuality isn’t supposed to actually want anything but to be had.

“And that feels like it’s protruding in a way that might be annoying.”

Kristen said in her Rolling Stone interview about wanting to do a provocative shoot for the title: “If I got through the entire ‘Twilight’ series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols.

“If I could grow a little moustache, if I could grow a happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would.

“Guys – I’m sorry – but their pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’”

Kristen, who is engaged to her screenwriter fiancée Dylan Meyer, also said she wanted everything about her cover shoot to be the “gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life”.