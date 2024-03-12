Eva Mendes has declared Martin Scorsese dancing to her husband’s Oscars rendition of ‘I’m Just Ken’ was “the best ever”.

‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ actress, 50, who has two daughters with husband Ryan, 43, shared her delight at seeing ‘Goodfellas’ director Martin, 81, grooving to the song at this year’s Academy Awards on her Instagram Story.

Addressing Martin’s 24-year-old daughter Francesca – whose social media videos with her famous father have become a hit with fans – Eva said: “@Francesca.scorsese I’m living for this major moment of your Dad!!!! How F cool! (Red heart emoji.)”

Eva also tagged Martin’s Instagram account and referenced a clip that has gone viral of Martin dancing to ‘I’m Just Ken’ by adding: “This is the best video ever.”

Martin’s moves were captured in a video shared to TikTok by British Vogue and re-posted to Instagram by his actress and filmmaker daughter Francesca.

Ryan’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance was hailed a stand-out moment of this year’s 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood.

It saw him performing it wearing a sparkly pink suit and sunglasses, taking to the stage with its producer and writer Mark Ronson and fellow Ken actors from the ‘Barbie’ movie Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

Ryan at one point turned his microphone to ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig and its leading ladies Margot Robbie and America Ferrera to sing lines from the ballad from their front row seats.

Special guests Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen also helped finish the performance.

Ryan was nominated in the best supporting actor category for playing Ken, but the gong went to Robert Downey Jr for his role in Christopher Nolan’s seven-time Oscar-winner ‘Oppenheimer’ – which took the trophy for best picture among its Academy Awards haul on Sunday. (10.03.24)

Eva paid tribute to her husband for his performance by posting a photo of herself on Instagram in a black cowboy and pink blazer alongside the caption: “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. (Kiss emoji.)”