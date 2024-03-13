Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and more have joined 'Eddington'.

The upcoming Western from filmmaker Ari Aster is set to start production this month, and the director has brought together an all-star cast for the blockbuster.

Film studio A24 wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Welcome to EDDINGTON.

"Ari Aster's contemporary western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. is coming soon."

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the movie - which is expected to be a Western Noir comedy with Phoenix in the lead role - will follow a small-town sheriff in New Mexico who is dreaming of bigger things in life.

Aster will write, direct and produce the project alongside Lars Knudsen under the Square Peg banner.

It means the film marks the sixth collaboration between Square Peg and A24, following 'Hereditary', 'Midsommar', 'Dream Scenario' and 'Beau Is Afraid', while 'Death of a Unicorn' will be released before 'Eddington'.

Aster previously told the New York Times newspaper that his next film would "almost certainly" be a Western, as he teased that he and Phoenix were working on a new project together.

Back in 2018, he revealed during a Reddit AMA that 'Eddington' was almost his first movie.

He added: "Although it's sort of a — I don't know if you'd call it a revisionist Western.

"It's contemporary; one foot is in the Western and one foot is even more heavily in the noir genre. So it's like a film noir ensemble Western dark comedy."

And during an AMA on Reddit the following year, he said: "For like five years, I was trying to get that Western-noir dark ensemble comedy going.

"That won't be the next one, by the way, though I do still want to make it very badly. I made 'Hereditary' first, but I always had 'Midsommar' in my back pocket, like it was right there in me."