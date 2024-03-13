Emily Blunt will be forever "linked" with Ryan Gosling because of Barbenheimer.

The 41-year-old actress had just finished filming her role in 'Oppenheimer' and Ryan, 43, had completed work on 'Barbie' when the pair of them joined forces to star in 'The Fall Guy' last year before their two respective projects became a social media phenomenon within the cinema world and the two ignited a faux feud, but the pair quashed it during an appearance at the Academy Awards when Emily's movie swept the board at the annual ceremony.

She told E! News: "It was time to put the rivalry to bed or infuse further with banter but it was so much fun doing that bit. When we made 'Fall Guy', he was like 'I just finished 'Barbie...' and I said 'Oh well I just finished 'Oppenheimer.' And I didn't know the films would become a multi-hyphenate. It's so wild. We're gonna be linked. He's stuck with me, this is it!"

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star went on to pay tribute to Ryan following his performance of viral hit 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars as she claimed that there was "no-one" else who could have taken on the role of Barbie's boyfriend in Greta Gerwig's smash hit about the iconic Mattel doll or brought the role to life on stage.

She said: "He's so humble and brushes off any compliments but I said on the flight over, I said, ‘I just need you to know, it was just utterly amazing.' The energy in the room when he started doing it "

Ryan recently joked that whilst 'Oppenheimer' had beaten 'Barbie' to several accolades including Best Picture, it would always be at the "tail end" of the success because his picture made twice the money at the box office.

He said: "I figured out why they call it Barbenheimer and they didn't call it Oppenbarbie. I think you guys were at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie's coattails all summer."