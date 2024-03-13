Arnold Schwarzenegger is to star in the Christmas comedy 'The Man With The Bag'.

The 'Terminator' legend has landed his first movie role for five years alongside Alan Ritchson in the picture that is set to shoot later this year.

Adam Shankman is directing the Amazon MGM Studios film from a script by Allan Rice.

The plotline reads: "When Santa's magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas."

Casting details are yet to be confirmed but it is thought that Schwarzenegger will be starring as Santa.

It will mark the first time that Arnie has appeared in a festive movie since 'Jingle All The Way' in 1996 and his first film role of any kind since 'Terminator: Dark Fate' in 2019.

He did shoot the flick 'Kung Fury 2' that year but it has not been released due to legal issues.

Arnie played the titular character in the 'Terminator' franchise but admitted last year that he was "done" with the movies as he thinks the future of the series should be passed on to other stars.

The 76-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter: "The franchise is not done. I’m done.

"I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to 'The Terminator'. Someone has to come up with a great idea."

Arnie explained that he will always have happy memories of the franchise that turned him into a bona fide leading man.

He said: "'The Terminator' was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly."