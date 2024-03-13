Kristin Cavallari wasn't "searching" for a younger man when she met her 24-year-old boyfriend.

The 37-year-old beauty recently made her romance with Mark Estes Instagram official, and Kristin has now defended their 13-year-old gap, revealing that she wasn't consciously looking for a younger man.

The reality star said on her 'Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari' podcast: "I want you guys to know that me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was, like, searching out.

"If you guys listen to the podcast, you know, I thought 30-year-olds were too young for me. I understand what it looks like to the outside world, I really do. I get that."

Despite this, Kristin insisted that Mark isn't a "typical 24-year-old" man.

She added: "When I met him, I was like, obviously I thought he was the hottest guy I've ever seen. There was ... that attraction was always there. But when I met him I was like, he's actually a really nice, good guy. He's very sweet - from the jump, he was so sweet to me."

Earlier this month, Audrina Patridge insisted that Kristin "deserves to be happy".

The 38-year-old star told Us Weekly: "I had to text her … She was like, ‘Oh, thank you so much'. And I’m just happy for her. She deserves to be happy."

Audrina was initially shocked by the news - but she also thinks that Kristin deserves to "have some fun" in her love life.

Audrina - who is best known for starring on 'The Hills' - said: "At first I was like, ‘Is this real? Or is that a publicity stunt?'

"They’re actually really cute together. Maybe she needs to have some fun in her life."