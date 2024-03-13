Toni Braxton is returning to television in memory of her sister Traci.

The 56-year-old singer had starred on the hit series 'Braxton Family Values' alongside her sisters Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Traci - who died in 2022 at the age of 50 following a battle with oesophageal cancer - and while there had been some "hesitation" as to whether they wanted to put their lives on camera again, they have decided that they will do so as a tribute to their late sibling.

Toni told 'Entertainment Tonight': You know, it's really important [because] we lost one of our sisters, she wanted us to do this show again, and we were hesitant at first. But we said, 'We're gonna do it for Traci. What's really important about doing our show is [telling] real stories about family. And I think when people see our stories, maybe we can help them in having a loss in the family."

The 'Un-Break My Heart' songstress has just started work on the new season of her family's reality show for WE tv and reflected that while it has been a "difficult" time for them all, their fans have been incredibly supportive throughout their grief.

She said: "Everyone has had at loss in their families, and for us, it was our first and it's been difficult to deal with. But we've had so many people, so many fans, welcoming us, so that part helps us. I don't think people realize how much they're helping us."

Traci is also survived by her husband Kevin Surrat and their 27-year-old son Kevin Jr, and Toni led the tributes to her "amazing sister" just hours after news of her death broke just over two years ago.

Alongside a black-and-white family photo, Toni wrote: "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life We are family forever.