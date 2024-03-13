Mel B lived "frugally" in an effort to buy her new house.

The 48-year-old pop singer - who shot to stardom in the 90s as part of the Spice Girls - moved into her mum's bungalow in Leeds following her acrimonious split from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, but she's recently managed to save up enough money to buy her new property.

Mel - who lost almost all of her fortune amid her divorce - told the BBC: "I've been looking at houses on and off for the last couple of years, knowing I didn't have the money to afford them. But I just put my head down, worked and lived frugally and hence I've been able to buy my own house."

Mel resorted to shopping in budget stores in a bid to save money. But the singer doesn't have any issues with living more modestly than she once did.

Mel said: "I still love shopping in Aldi and Lidl, I don't think I'm ever going to stop doing that to be honest. I'm still a Leeds girl!"

Mel relocated from California to the UK after her marriage ended. But the chart-topping star doesn't have any regrets about making the switch.

She said: "My mum's one of seven so I'm surrounded by friends, family, aunties, uncles, nephews, nieces - the whole nine yards.

"Leeds is beautiful, it's so green and so down to earth and people, I just find them warmer."

Meanwhile, Mel remains keen to reunite with her Spice Girl bandmates, admitting that the group "would be back together tomorrow" if it was up to her.

The singer - who starred in the group alongside Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham - added: "It's just a case of logistically getting it going."