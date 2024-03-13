Sony has launched a new PlayStation 5 update with audio boosts for DualSense controllers.

The gaming giant has started rolling out the update to all PS5 owners around the world with a host of audio and visual improvements.

In a blog post, the company confirmed the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers will get improved sound features.

As well as speaker enhancements to allow them to "produce higher volume sound" making in-game sounds and voice chat clearer, noise cancellation is also getting a boost to "suppress" background noises.

The team added: "With this update, you may feel that the sounds coming from your controller speaker may sound louder. You can adjust the controller speaker volume from the control center."

Players watching Share Screen in full screen mood will aslo now be able to "use pointers and emoji reactions to interact with the host’s gameplay".

This means viewers can "move a pointer around, send a ping or draw a line on the shared screen, allowing them to highlight certain objects or areas to guide the host player more accurately".

They will also be able to send emoji-based reactions to host's screen, while the feature - which is "available by default" - can be turned off by the host.

Also included in the update is the ability to adjust the brightness of the PS5's power indicator.