Google will restrict the election-related questions users can ask its Gemini chatbot.

The tech giant has already rolled out its policy in India ahead of elections next month, with firms looking to avoid controversy with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A Google spokesperson told the BBC: "As we shared last December, in preparation for the many elections happening around the world in 2024 and out of an abundance of caution, we're restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return response."

In a blog post, the company explained: "Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, we have begun to roll out restrictions on the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses.

"We take our responsibility for providing high-quality information for these types of queries seriously, and are continuously working to improve our protections."

The rise of AI has raised concerns regarding misinformation, which in turn has led governments across the globe to try and regulate the technology.

Gemini in particularly came under heavy criticism earlier this year after generating images of German soldiers from World War Two, and incorrectly featuring an Asian woman and black man.