‘TopSpin 2K25’ is being released in April.

The sports video game franchise, which allows users to take control of tennis’ most legendary players in a battle to be crowned king or queen of the court, is returning after a 13-year-long hiatus on 26 April, 2024.

In a statement to the press, Remi Ercolani - the Gaming Director of developer Hangar 13 - said: “It has been several years since the last iteration of ‘TopSpin’ and we’re proud to introduce ‘TopSpin 2K25’ while the popularity of tennis is at its peak.

"'TopSpin 2K25’ captures the spirit and the culture of the sport, offering deep personalization and enhanced gameplay. The team and I are proud to share ‘TopSpin 2K25’ with the world and look forward to seeing players enjoy the game.”

The tennis title will feature several game modes that will take cues from other 2K sports franchises. MyCareer will let you play as an up-and-coming pro who must rise through the ranks to get the chance to play at the four historic grand slam tournaments, Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open and the Australian Open.

The World Tour and 2K Tour modes will serve as the game’s multiplayer offerings - which has cross-play support - while you’ll also be able to master your skills in the TopSpin Academy mode, the training centre voiced by tennis legend John McEnroe. You can create your own tennis ace in MyPlayer for multiplayer modes, with the ability to customise attributes, gear, cosmetics and more.

The impressive roster includes tennis pros and legends including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe and Andre Agassi.

If you pre-order 'TopSpin 2K25 Standard Edition' or 'Standard Cross-Gen Edition' you will receive the Under the Lights Pack, featuring Alternate Outfits for Serena Williams and Roger Federer, Wilson Nightfall Bundle, and Night-Time Majors. The Under the Lights Pack is also included with the Deluxe and Grand Slam Editions.

‘TopSpin 2K25’ is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.