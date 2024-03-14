Anthony Daniels has sold his C-3PO head for a staggering $843,750.

The 78-year-old actor, who has spent more than 40 years playing the uptight robot in ‘Star Wars’ movies and TV show spin-offs, sold off various items of memorabilia from the sci-fi franchise via Propstore Auctions on Wednesday (13.03.24) and the fibreglass head proved to be the star of the sale, having lived up to its expected price tag of between $500,000 and $1 million.

It is currently unclear who bought the head, which Anthony wore in 1983’s ‘Return of the Jedi’ and consists of a faceplate, backplate, and neck-ring.

Other highlights of the auction included the actor's personal hand-annotated fourth draft script from 'Star Wars: A New Hope', which sold for $62,500, and a pair of the metallic hands worn by Anthony in character, which were displayed on a custom wooden stand and were snapped up for $37,500.

The actor previously admitted he had had a "slight wobble" about selling the C-3PO head and told The Hollywood Reporter he had asked himself: “Am I right to move this on?”

He added: “I have lived with these items for 50 years some of them, and I have very mixed feelings (about selling them.)”

The auction marked the second and final batch of items being sold by the actor, with Anthony the only major actor from ‘Star Wars’ to openly sell his memorabilia.

Anthony told The Hollywood Reporter he was originally going to leave his collection to his wife Christine Savage to sell after he died, but she suggested he “sell it now” when he told her about his plan.

He added: “She doesn’t want to deal with this stuff.”

But Anthony held on to two items – a statue from ‘Star Wars’ makers Lucasfilm congratulating him for 40 years of service to the franchise, and an 18-inch C-3PO statue made out of Lego bricks.