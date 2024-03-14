'General Hospital' actress Robyn Bernard has died at the age of 64.

The body of the soap star - who was best known for her portrayal of Terry Brock on the show from 1984 until 1990 - was found in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, in the early hours of Tuesday (12.03.24) morning, but her cause of death has yet to be established.

The Riverside County Coroner told TMZ officers responded to a death investigation call and identified Robyn's remains using her fingerprints.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Wednesday (13.03.24) but toxicology reports will take several weeks.

The actress - who was the older sister of 'Wings' star Crystal Bernard - was born in Gladewater, Texas, and landed her first acting role in 'Diva' in 1981.

She took on small parts in other 1980s TV shows such as 'The Facts of Life', 'Simon + Simon' and 'Tour of Duty' before getting her big break on 'General Hospital' in 1984, appearing in 145 episodes of the soap.

Her movie credits included parts in 'Betty Blue', 'Roselyne and the Lions' and 'Kings for a Day', while her last onscreen appearance was playing a psychologist in 2002's 'Voices From the High School'.

After her acting career ended, Robyn led a quiet light outside of the spotlight.