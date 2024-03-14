Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been ordered to pay for a parental fitness evaluator.

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has been going through a contentious divorce from her husband of 11 years, and their latest round of legal proceedings has seen a court deem it necessary to have Dr. Leroy E. Reese assess the former couple to determine their fitness as guardians to their children KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and nine-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

According to documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', Kim and Kyle will be responsible for paying the evaluator in equal parts, with the total bill coming to $5,000.

If Dr. Reese finds the parental fitness evaluation isn't sufficient, he may then request a custody evaluation be performed. However, he won't be allowed to make any recommendations in regards to which parent should be granted custody if that happens.

The former couple were previously ordered to attend and complete mediation by 31 January.

The order was put in place after one of their children called police on 20 November due to a "verbal domestic disturbance" at their home in Alpharetta, Georgia, in which the caller had "advised his dad was hitting his mom."

When police attended the scene, Kroy was asked what had led to the argument but he insisted it didn't matter "because nothing will happen just like last time." When the officer continued to try to engage, he allegedly became "verbally combative".

The cops spoke to the children in the house and were able to calm the situation, with Kroy eventually leaving the abode with some of his belongings.

The row occurred just a month after a judge had ordered them to behave civilly towards one another, "especially in the presence of the minor children", and marked at least the third time police were called to attend following an argument between them last year.

Kim and Kroy first filed to legally end their marriage in May 2023 but dismissed the filing shortly afterwards. In August, the 38-year-old sportsman filed for a second time but his estranged wife submitted a motion to dismiss the proceedings as she claimed they were still sleeping together. In response, Kroy claimed the 45-year-old reality star's filing was simply a "delay tactic".