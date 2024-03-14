Dean McDermott was "ruining [his] life" with drugs and alcohol before seeking help.

The 57-year-old reality star - who has Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and seven-year-old Beau with estranged wife Tori Spelling - had fallen into addiction in recent years in what he described as "horrible way to live" and suddenly realised that he needed treatment.

He told PageSix: "I am clean and sober … I got to a place where I finally surrendered and admitted that I needed help. The way I was running my life, the way I was running the show was not right. Not, good for anybody — myself, my family and Tori [Spelling]. It was a horrible way to live. So I finally surrendered and asked for help, and I got it. I went into treatment and I put my life back together."

The former 'Due South' actor - who also has 25-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace - didn't know where to go at first but ended up at the Place Treatment Center in California, and Freedom House Sober Living as he admitted that he always knew he had to "get things right" because of his age.

He said: "It’s amazing when we ask — it’s a simple thing, but very difficult to do when you’re at the end of your rope and don’t know where to turn. Coming in at 55 years old — it’s just not a good look. I had to get this right/“I was like, OK, I don’t know what that is.

"It sounds a little artsy fartsy. But I made a deal, I’m all in, so I’ll give it a try. So I gave it a try, and I fell in love with it. It changed my life. The very first session I’ve ever had."

These days, Dean is working in recovery himself and fins it "incredibly rewarding" to be able to help others conquer their addictions.

He said: "I work in recovery today because of my experience, in treatment and sober living. I’m an alcohol and drug counselor, and I work with other treatment centers. I work with alcoholics and addicts and help them find the path, that I found and the one that I’m on now. It’s incredibly rewarding."