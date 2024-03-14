Regina King feels like a "different person" as her grief evolves after the death of her only son.

The 53-year-old actress has reflected on tour years since her son Ian Alexander Jr - her only child with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr - took his own life on January 19, 2022 just after turning 26, and she explained how "grief is a journey".

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she said: "Oh wow. I'm a different person now than I was January 19. I am."

And she pointed out that everyone copes "differently" with loss and grief.

She added: "Grief is a journey. I understand that. Grief is love that has no place to go. And that we all handle it differently."

In January 2023, Regina marked a year since her son's death, calling it its "Worthday".

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet… so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

She admitted she still sees her son in "everything", and being his mother still brings her immense pride.

She continued: "If course orange is your favorite color… Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath.

"My absolute favorite thing about myself is being... Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing... Continue to shine bright, my guiding light. (sic)"

When her son died, the 'Shirley' actress revealed her family was "devastated at the deepest level" by the news, as she described her son as "such a bright light".

She said in a statement: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.

"Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."