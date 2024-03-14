Finn Wolfhard thinks his life has been "shaped" by 'Stranger Things'.

The 21-year-old actor - who plays Mike Wheeler on the hit Netflix show - has loved his 'Stranger Things' experience, and Finn insists he hasn't been frustrated by production delays caused by the Hollywood writers' strike.

Asked if he's been frustrated by the delays, Finn told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m definitely not frustrated. It is what it is.

"You spend so much time on a show that it’s all-encompassing, and it’s something that means so much to me. It’s the thing that made my career, and it really shaped my life.

"So as far as the show not coming out yet, the only frustrating part is wanting to see it and having to wait. I just want people to see it and I want to be able to see it. But the rest of it? No. I’m indebted to 'Stranger Things', and it’ll take however long it’s going to take. There’s no way to control that, so you might as well just ride it."

Finn stars on the show alongside the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, and the cast currently have another nine months of shooting scheduled.

'Stranger Things' will conclude at the end of the upcoming season, and Finn has relished his time on the show.

Asked how he's feeling about the new season so far, Finn replied: "Yeah, we’re about three months in, and it’s really crazy. You think about how to be as present as possible, but then at the same time, you’re conflicted that this is the last one.

"So I’m trying to find that balance of staying present while also knowing that this is going to be the last season. But it’s been great."