Chloe Sevigny treated Tom Hollander like her "gay best friend" on the set of 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'.

The 49-year-old actress had misconceptions about her co-star - who became a first-time father last year when he welcomed a baby boy with his partner - because of his portrayal of rich gay expat Quentin in 'The White Lotus' and was horrified when she realised the truth.

She told Variety: "I was like, ‘He’s my new gay best friend,’ until I realised that he had a wife and kids.

“And I was like, ‘Oh no!’ I’d been pushing up against him. He must have been like, ‘She’s the biggest flirt I’ve ever encountered in my life.'”

But the 56-year-old actor - who plays author Truman Capote in the series - wasn't offended and he felt playing another gay character only made everyone around him more relaxed.

He said: “I didn’t feel she was flirting with me. One of the wonderful things about ‘Feud’ was, because I was playing a gay man, the relationships with all the ladies in the cast benefited.

"There was none of the tension that there can be in the straight environment, where everyone is keen to define where they stand. Here I was essentially playing the gay best friend, so it created this relaxed environment where we were all having fun.”

Tom also discovered a different side to Chloe - who has three-year-old Vanja with husband Sinisa Mackovic - when he got to know her better, having initially thought she was "tough".

He said: "She comes across as a tough, straight-talking New Yorker.

“There’s a no-nonsense streetwise-ness to her. But then she breaks out with this laugh, and you realize there’s a goofiness to her that’s very appealing.”