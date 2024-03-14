Paige DeSorbo uses beauty for the sake of her mental health.

The 31-year-old reality star - who is best known for starring on the Bravo series 'Summer House' - admitted that she has always had a passion for "pampering" herself but it is only recent years that she has realised how much her self-care routine been beneficial towards her mental health.

She told Popsugar: "From a very young age, I was girly in that I was passionate about pampering. I loved skincare and getting my hair done and painting my nails. Beauty has become so much more of a mental health moment for me than it is something vain. ("I feel like Kourtney Kardashian — I literally can't get glam anymore!"

Paige went on to share some of the steps from her beauty routine and explained that she has stopped playing music when she is in the shower and started meditating with a set of spa sounds instead.

She said: "I love hair oiling my hair once a week, so I do that on Sundays, and I do my exfoliating and a full shave of my legs because [to me] that's self-love. It's such a great way to reset because you're by yourself and not speaking to anyone and doing things to your own body, so you can really be in your own head and get very in touch with your body and mind. Instead of listening to music, I'll put on the Calm app and listen to a guided meditation while I'm showering, or I'll go on Spotify and play spa sounds that make me feel like I'm in an actual spa. And when I'm in the shower, I prefer to use fragrance-free products — like the Nécessaire Body Wash — so that whatever I'm putting on when I get out is the more prominent smell."