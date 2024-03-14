Microsoft Teams is launching a unified app to bring personal and work accounts together.

The video conferencing platform's new update - which is set to launch next month - will put an end to users have to switch between account types in a response to feedback from users.

In a blog post, Microsoft said: “We received consistent feedback from personal and work users: you prefer a single Teams app that allows you to easily access and switch between personal and work accounts.

“This update lets you use one app for all kinds of Teams accounts.”

The new Teams experience on Windows will allow users "to seamlessly switch between multiple cloud environments, tenants, and account types across personal and work".

Adding and accessing accounts will be as simple as clicking your profile picture in the top right corner when you log in.

Microsoft continued: "You can join any Teams meeting with ease. In upcoming builds, when you are joining a meeting, you can select the account you want to use.

"You will also be able to join a meeting without signing in."

As part of this update, notifications have also been given a boost, to show which Teams account they come from, as well as personal notifications now offering more details, "giving clear and easy actions from the notification banner".