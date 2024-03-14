'The Fall Guy' stuntman Logan Holladay broke a Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls in a car during the making of the movie.

The stunt driver was presented with the record by stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt at a special screening of David Leitch's film in Los Angeles on Wednesday (13.03.24) after he achieved "an outstanding eight and a half rolls" during production on the beaches of Australia in 2022.

Holladay's feat eclipsed the previous benchmark of seven cannon rolls, achieved by stuntman Adam Kirley on the set of the 2006 James Bond film 'Casino Royale'.

The stunt performer – who has worked on movies including 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' and 'Nope' – said in a statement: "When I learned about 'The Fall Guy' going into production, I knew I had to be part of it.

"I had a pretty good feeling that I had broken the record because it felt like the spinning was never going to stop. It was a surreal moment and I'm incredibly proud of what the team achieved."

Leitch's new movie is loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name and he explained that he wanted "to honour his roots as a stunt performer" with the flick.

The 48-year-old filmmaker said: "With 'The Fall Guy', I'm honouring my roots as a stunt performer.

"We wanted to deliver action that was true to the spirit of the stunt community by incorporating techniques that have become somewhat of a lost art. The cannon roll is a classic stunt and was a must-have for this film.

"And since we were making a movie that honours the work of stunt performers, we didn't just set out to achieve the cannon roll; we set out to break records and make a statement. Logan executed it flawlessly and showcased why he's a standout in the stunt community."