Cardi B has broken a tooth while eating a bagel.

The chart-topping rap star has taken to TikTok to reveal that she's currently missing one of her veneers, because it broke off while she was eating.

In a video clip, Cardi is seen walking around a swimming pool as a teaser of her upcoming single, 'Enough (Miami)', plays in the background. The video then cuts to text that reads: "Wait till the end for a surprise..."

The clip then cuts to a shot of Cardi, 31, sitting in a chair as she reveals the gap in her smile.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker says in a country accent: "How y'all doing?"

Cardi has also addressed her missing tooth on Instagram.

She said: "Why one of [my] veneers came out chewing on a hard bagel?"

Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed that she likes "being perfect".

The award-winning star has undergone numerous cosmetic surgeries over the years, and Cardi has explained her motivation for going under the knife.

She told REVOLT: "People will be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you're insecure about yourself or you hate yourself. And that's just not the truth. I just be feeling like if I wanna correct something."

Cardi admitted that she's very image-conscious and she's keen to look a specific way.

The rap star said: "I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body for myself. And if I wanna do it, I do it."

Despite this, Cardi insisted in 2021 that she was happy with her appearance and that she didn't want to have any other surgeries.

Cardi - who is one of the best-selling artists in the world - said at the time: "I'm done. I look great."