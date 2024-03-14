Gwyneth Paltrow thinks social media can be "incredibly anxiety-provoking".

The 51-year-old star acknowledges that it can be "difficult" to navigate social media platforms - but Gwyneth still isn't afraid to speak her mind online.

The Oscar-winning star - who has more than eight million Instagram followers - told Sky News: "I can't fake it.

"If I'm going to go on there, I'm going to be myself and I'm going to be honest. That's me, for better or worse. I think I'm a very authentic person, one way or the other. So, you know, that's my style."

Gwyneth has stepped back from the movie business in recent years to focus on Goop, her wellness and lifestyle brand.

But the 'Sliding Doors' star could still return to Hollywood when her son leaves home to go to university.

Asked about a potential return, Gwyneth - who has daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - said: "You know, I'm about to embark on a different phase of life, my son is going to university in the fall, so, you know, things can shift and change.

"With my job as CEO at Goop, it takes up all of my time. But who knows? I'm not actively pursuing it. I am very busy with my day job, but I've learned enough not to say never."

Gwyneth previously admitted that she achieved most of her acting ambitions before she turned 30.

The film star also confessed that she "doesn’t love acting that much".

She told SiriusXM: "I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person - who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out ... I sort of felt like, well, now, who am I supposed to be? What am I driving towards?"