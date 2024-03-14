Lulu believes the Bee Gees were "equal to" The Beatles when it comes to writing songs.

The 'Shout' hitmaker - who was married to late 'Lay It On Me' singer Maurice Gibb from 1969 until 1973 - argued the two groups "stand side by side" in relation to their legacy and lasting impact on music.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's 'The Tracks of My Years', she said: "I think the Bee Gees are equal to The Beatles. They stand side by side. Of course, it was The Beatles that really inspired them but their songs are amazing. And of course I married a Bee Gee.

"I was also overawed, if you like, by that talent of theirs. That writing talent and the recording."

The 75-year-old singer credits The Beatles for her own success after they singled out her debut single 'Shout' for praise during a TV interview.

She recalled: " really have to honour John Lennon and Paul McCartney, they were on 'Ready Steady Go' just the two of them, being interviewed, and [presenter Cathy McGowan] said to them at some point - then, 'Ready Steady Go', there was nobody in the streets, everybody was in front of the TV screen watching 'Ready Steady Go' - The Beatles were on, the whole country was watching and she said 'Do you have a favourite release this week boys?'

"They said 'Lulu's 'Shout'.'

"I think about it now more than I did before but they kickstarted my whole career. So when 'Shout' came out, it came straight into the charts."

As a teenage fan of the group, Lulu was thrilled to then regularly cross paths with the 'Twist and Shout' hitmakers when they were all on the road, and she'll never forget feeling lost for words when John invited her backstage.

She said: "I remember going to see them at Hammersmith Odeon and standing on the aside of the stage and they invited me back.

"John Lennon went, 'Oh it's Lulu' and there was Paul McCartney with that hair, I used ot think he had the best hair. He put it under the water and stood up and shook it and I thought I was going to die. I thoguht I'd died and gone to heaven.

"They're try and talk to me and I'd try and speak to them, I have no recollection of what was said because I was floating."