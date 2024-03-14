Finn Wolfhard is "really excited" to release his debut solo album in 2025.

The 21-year-old star is best known for his acting work, appearing as Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' - but Finn admits that he can't wait to release his debut solo album next year.

The actor - who stars alongside Malcolm Craig in a band called The Aubreys - told The Hollywood Reporter: "The Aubreys will always be around. It will always be a project with me and Malcolm.

"But I’m in the midst of finding a label and putting out a solo album under my name. So that’ll come out next year, and I’m really excited about it. It’s a little noisier with more rock and lo-fi stuff that I recorded all on tape."

Finn thinks apps have actually made it easier than ever for actors to record their own music.

He explained: "Making music is literally tangible now, so it must be [because we grew up with apps].

"I don’t really know why it’s such a natural thing for some actors to be musicians as well, but it’s cool that a lot of people can find their way to music through the technology that’s at their fingertips."

Last year, meanwhile, Finn described his music as a "personal journey".

Speaking about his music ambitions, Finn told Kerrang! magazine: "I just like writing songs, putting them out, and making music accessible. As long as someone can hear it and relate to it, that’s really all that I care about.

"I definitely don’t feel like I’m trying to take over the world! It’s my own personal journey and relationship with music, so it’s less about cultural impact."