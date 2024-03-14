Lindsay Lohan doesn’t feel pressure to “snap back” her body after giving birth.

The ‘Mean Girls’ actress, 37, had her first child Luai with husband Bader Shammas, also 37, in July, and said she did not have the feeling she needed to return to top physical form quickly or join the trend of Hollywood stars taking Ozempic to lose weight.

She told Bustle: “Everyone’s getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass.”

Referring to the Ozempic craze, she added: “But it does seem like there’s pressure.”

Ozempic is a Type II diabetes medication injected once a week into the stomach, thigh or arm that celebs including Sharon Osbourne, 71, have admitted to using to make themselves super-skinny.

Lindsay stressed she wouldn’t be participating in taking the drug, adding: “I was so attached to (Luai) that my last thought was going on a treadmill.

“I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look ‘good’ so soon, but you look so beautiful (after having a child.) Give yourself time.”

Lindsay and Bader had their son in the summer of 2023 in Dubai, where the couple, who secretly married in April 2022, are now living.

A month after giving birth, Lindsay took to social media to share an image of her postpartum body.

She captioned her picture: “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery.

“Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

Lindsay posed posed in a blue tank top and postpartum underwear for the snap, then added a joking nod to her 2004 film ‘Mean Girls’ in another caption.

She said: “My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”