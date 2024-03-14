Prince William says his mum taught him “everyone has the potential to give something back”.

The 41-year-old – whose mother Princess Diana, died aged 36 in 1997 – gave an emotion-filled speech on Thursday (14.03.24) night, paying tribute to her charity legacy.

He told an audience at the Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum, London: “This evening’s Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th anniversary year of The Diana Award, a charity set up to reflect my mother's belief that young people can change the world.

“I know that she would have been honoured to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe.”

He added his mum taught him “everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life”, with the dad-of-three adding: “She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life.”

Referring to his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, who is continuing to recover from abdominal surgery, he added: “That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years.

“I am so proud to see this belief of my mother’s manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight.”

The legacy award was introduced by The Diana Award in 2017 to celebrate the life of the tragic princess on the 20th anniversary of her death.

Thursday’s event included a performance from songwriter Tom Walker and was hosted by Cel Spellman.

William’s estranged brother Prince Harry, 39, is due to speak via videolink at the event.